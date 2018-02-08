'Tayo pa ang may utang na loob?' says a netizen

Published 8:36 PM, February 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – “Tayo pa ang may utang na loob?” (And we're the ones who end up feeling indebted?)

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque is again the center of social media discussions over his latest statement about China’s controversial island-building in the West Philippine Sea, saying the Philippines will “thank” China for their artificial islands one day.

"There will come a time when China's might has ceased, when we will have to thank them for those islands," he said during an interview with Franco Mabanta, a supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, February 7.

This triggered a wave of condemnation on social media, with some calling his statement borderline treasonous.

Many netizens couldn't believe that Roque, a spokesman for the president and former human rights lawyer, would say such a thing.

