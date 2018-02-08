The assistance will be distributed to 10,000 evacuees from 3 cities and 6 municipalities, says Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III

ALBAY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has alloted P60 million for emergency and livelihood assistance program for 10,000 families who have been evacuated due to Mayon volcano's continued eruption the past weeks.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the fund will be distributed among those staying in evacuation camps in 3 cities and 6 municipalities.

He said that the initial P30 million released by the DOLE Bicol office is intended for emergency employment program, while the additional P30 million from the central office is for the livelihood program that would help them generate income while at evacuation centers or after decampment.

“The P60 million funds allocated by our office for Mayon victims will benefit 10,000 families presently staying in various evacuation camps to help them cope up with their needs,” he said.

Bello on Thursday personally handed over the second tranche of salaries of Mayon evacuees housed at the Albay Central Elementary School.

Bello also turned over 3 truckloads of hygiene kits and vegetable supply for Mayon evacuees.

Exequiel Sarcauga, DOLE Bicol regional director, said each Mayon evacuee received P1,450 salary for a week for a 5-day work at P290 per day, or P2,900 for a 10-day program.

Analyn Esplana, 33 years old and a senior college student, said that the P2,900 salary given to her greatly helped her family and her schooling. Her mother and sibling stay with her at the evacuation center at the Albay Central Elementary School.

“I’m happy and grateful because, through the emergency cash for work program of DOLE, I was able to pay school requirements while at evacuation camp,” she said.

On February 2, the Department of Social Welfare and Development announced that government would implement Cash-for-Work temporary employment for those staying in 76 evacuation centers in Albay to relieve immediate economic difficulties.