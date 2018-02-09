Republic Act 10969 also condones the unpaid irrigation fees of farmers owning 8 hectares of land or less

Published 10:56 AM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law the Free Irrigation Service Act, a law that waives irrigation fees for farmers who own 8 hectares of land or less.

Duterte signed Republic Act No 10969 on February 2, according to the Malacañang Records Office.

The law also condones the unpaid irrigation fees of farmers who own the same size of land.

Read the entire Free Irrigation Service Act here: pic.twitter.com/yPPF2mKlk9 — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) February 9, 2018

Irrigation fees are pegged at the price of two cavans of palay per hectare during the wet season, and 3 cavans during the dry months, according to the Office of Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto.

Recto, who co-authored the consolidated Senate version of the bill, said in a statement that waiving irrigation fees would not have a significant negative impact on revenues of the National Irrigation Administration.

"Foregone revenue is about P1.5 billion a year. But this will be recouped through appropriations. What was foregone will be refunded in the national budget, which is reflected in the 2018 General Appropriations Act," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Duterte signed the law almost a month after it was sent to his desk on January 4.

Eliminating the irrigation fee was among his campaign promises to farmers. – Rappler.com