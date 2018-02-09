Eduardo Bringas represented former NBI officials who filed drug raps against Senator Leila de Lima, a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 11:35 AM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The lawyer of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) officials who filed drug charges against Senator Leila De Lima was named executive director of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the appointment papers of Eduardo Bringas on Wednesday, February 7. Malacañang released the documents to the media on Friday, February 10.

Bringas lawyered for former NBI deputy directors Reynaldo Esmeralda and Ruel Lasala when they filed a complaint against De Lima and then NBI Deputy Director Rafael Ragos for alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade and conspiracy under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Their complaint alleged that De Lima was the "mother of all drug lords" who ensured the "perpetuation of illegal drug trade" in the New Bilibid Prison when she was still justice secretary.

De Lima, now in jail due to drug charges filed by the Department of Justice, is one of the President's fiercest critics.

She has denied accusations that she facilitated drug trade in the national penitentiary.

Bringas was given an award for his work as a lawyer by the administration-allied Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) in the presence of Duterte in August 2017.

The VACC filed a complaint against De Lima similar to that of Bringas' clients.

Bringas joins VACC chairman Dante Jimenez in the powerful anti-corruption commission given the authority to investigate administrative cases against all presidential appointees in the Executive Branch and even presidential appointees in the military and police.

Jimenez was named PACC chairman by Duterte in January. – Rappler.com