Saidel Taha Sahid, a fisherman, is nabbed in a buy-bust operation in Mabini, Compostela Valley

Published 3:06 PM, February 09, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 11 on Friday, February 9, announced the arrest of Davao Region's top drug personality.

Antonio Rivera, PDEA 11 Director, said authorities nabbed Saidel Taha Sahid in a buy-bust in Mabini town in Compostela Valley Thursday, afternoon February 8.

Rivera said Sahid, a resident of Maco, Compostela Valley, “is the number 1 notorious and elusive drug personality operating in Davao Region.”

PDEA agents also arrested Alhakim Sakkam Ismael, a 25-year-old student from Lasang in Davao City.

The operation yielded 3 packs of shabu with an estimated value of P125,000, and a street value of P375,000. Authorities also seized the suspects' Hyundai Starex vehicle “used in their illegal drug activities,” said Rivera.

PDEA-11 said Sahid, 46, worked as a "fisherman."

Asked for clarification on the supposed profession of the top drug personality, Iav Naravy Duquiatan, PDEA-11 officer-in-charge, told Rappler: “This is based on an intelligence report....Drug personalities...remained low profile in their illegal drug activities.”

The agency said Sahid and Ismael were detained at PDEA 11’s facility, while the seized substances were submitted to the laboratory for examination.

The two face charges of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, said Rivera. – Rappler.com