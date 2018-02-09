In his memorandum to the Ateneo community announcing Jose Maria Hofileña's appointment, university president Father Jose Ramon Villarin, SJ, points out the special mission of lawyers and law students in the era of fake news

Published 3:12 PM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran lawyer Jose Maria Hofileña is the new dean of the Ateneo Law School (ALS).

University president Father Jose Ramon Villarin, SJ, made the announcement through a memorandum e-mailed to Ateneo alumni on Friday, February 9.

“Upon the recommendation of the Search Committee for Dean of Ateneo de Manila Law School, I am pleased to inform the community of the appointment of Atty Jose Maria G Hofileña as Dean of the Law School from 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2021,” said Villarin.

The university president closed his memorandum with a prayer about the special mission of lawyers and law students in the current political climate: "In this era where democracy is easily threatened by fake news and disinformation, let us pray for all those who study and practice the law, helping us to uphold truth and justice in our land."

Hofileña’s appointment was unanimously approved by the Ateneo Board of Trustees during its meeting on February 3.

The new dean told Rappler he is “humbled” by his appointment.

“I’m humbled by the trust reposed on me by the university. I’m honored to serve together with all of the Ateneo Law School’s faculty, administrators, and staff,” said Hofileña in a text message.

Hofileña has been a professor at the ALS since 2013. Prior to his deanship, he had chaired the school’s commercial law and intellectual property department. He was also a visiting professor for commercial law at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University’s College of Law.

He is a true blue Atenean, finishing his bachelor of arts degree with honors at the Ateneo de Manila University in 1983. He then took up law at the ALS, where he graduated as class valedictorian and received the Evelio Javier Leadership Award in 1987. In 1990, he was conferred a Master of Laws degree by Harvard Law School.

After passing the 1987 Bar Examinations, Hofileña joined the prestigious SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan law firm and became a partner from 1996 to 2012.

He also had stints at Johnson & Gibbs in Dallas, Texas, and at McDermott, Will & Emery in New York City.

He is currently part of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Law Journal’s Editorial Board.

Hofileña is married to Rappler’s investigative desk head and acting managing editor Chay Hofileña. – Rappler.com