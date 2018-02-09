National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde catches the policemen sleeping while they were supposed to be on duty during a surprise inspection at the Police Community Precinct 1 of the Anonas Police Station

Published 5:44 PM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two policemen were sacked on Friday, February 9, following a surprise inspection of police stations led by National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Oscar Albayalde.

Police Officer 2 Roland Tiburcio and Police Officer 2 Atoz Robinson Monroyo were caught sleeping on duty when Albayalde inspected the Police Community Precinct-1 of Anonas Police Station early Friday.

In Caloocan, 8 members of the Special Reaction Unit (SRU) of the Caloocan Police Station Annex were also caught sleeping and will be investigated by the NCRPO Oversight Committee. Twelve more cops were reprimanded.

Albayalde has tasked the Regional Investigation Management Division to impose immediate disciplinary sanctions against the sleeping cops.

If and when an administrative case is filed, the cops will not receive both mid-year and year-end bonuses, as well as their replacement clothing allowance. This could also affect their chance for promotion.

Albayalde reiterated the importance of the cops’ active participation during night time "as it is the time in which lawless elements and criminals might take advantage."

The NCRPO chief’s surprise inspections came after the implementation of the policemen’s salary hike, which started in January this year. With the salary hike, all rookie cops received a 100% increase in their base pay, while those with higher ranks got a smaller salary increase. – Rappler.com