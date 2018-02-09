Aside from aid from the Overseas Workers Welfare Association, Melody Albano Castro's family will receive additional money from worker's insurance and Hualien City government aid

Published 8:13 PM, February 09, 2018

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – The family of the Cagayana overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died in an earthquake in Taiwan will receive about P1.94 million in aid and insurance claims, labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said.

In a phone interview on Friday, February 9, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bello said Melody Albano Castro’s family will receive P100,000 financial aid, despite Castro being an inactive member of the Overseas Workers Welfare Association (OWWA).

“Unfortunately, she’s an inactive member of OWWA. But notwithstanding that fact, she will still receive financial assistance of P100,000,” Bello told Rappler.

Bello added Castro will also receive P15,000 for funeral expenses, and P10,000 per year for her child’s elementary education.

Castro was found dead on Thursday, February 8, two days after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Hualien City. Rescuers found her under a bed, that was crushed when a cabinet fell into it at the height of the tremor. (READ: OFW victim in Taiwan earthquake was family breadwinner)

Bello said he already ordered government representatives to arrange the repatriation of the victim’s remains.

Meanwhile, Bello added that he was informed that the Japanese employers of Castro got her an insurance of 500,000 Taiwan dollars (P879,072.43).

Castro is also entitled of US $15,000 (P773,250) “compulsory insurance” from her employment agency.

"Magbibigay din daw ang Hualien City government ng 100,000 Taiwan dollars (P175,000). All in all, ang bilang namin na makukuha niya ay 600,000 Taiwan dollars (P1.05 million) at $15,000,” Bello said.

(The Hualien City government wil also give 100,000 Taiwan dollars. All in all, our count is that her family will recieve 600,000 Taiwan dollars and $15,000.)

The labor secretary added all overseas employment agencies are required to get their OFW applicants life insurance. – Rappler.com

As of February 9, 2018:

New Taiwan Dollar to Philippine Peso = 1.76

US Dollar to Philippine Peso= 51.56