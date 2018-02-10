Published 1:44 PM, February 10, 2018
Updated 1:44 PM, February 10, 2018
AIR RACE. The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team performs with smoke during the 2018 Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on February 3, 2018. Photo by Nezar Balout/AFP
THAIPOOSAN. A devotee gets her arms hooked with spikes, lime, coconuts,fruits and flowers during the annual Hindu Thaipoosam Kavady festival held at Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe, Durban, on February 3, 2018. Photo by Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
US DEBUT. Filipino Jerwin Ancajas looks over Israel Gonzalez after knocking down the Mexican in the 1st round on February 3, 2018 at the American Bank Center Corpus Christi, Texas. Photo from Top Rank
RIVER PROTEST. The Zouave statue of the Pont D'Alma bridge standing partially submerged after the River Seine burst its banks in Paris, wears a life jacket put by activists of the Fondation Goodplanet on February 4, 2018. Photo by Francois Guillot/AFP
SWIMMING UNDER MINUS DEGREES. Polar bear Bill swims in the pond of his enclosure of the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on February 5, 2018. Photo by Roland Weihrauch/DPA/AFP
LUNAR NEW YEAR PREPS. People enjoy riding on the ice of the frozen Hou Hai lake in Beijing on February 6, 2018 ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Photo by Nicolas Asfouri/AFP
DESTROYED. A bulldozer runs over smuggled luxury vehicles at the Port Area in Manila on February 6, 2018. Photo by Simeon Celi/Presidential Photo
'SAVE US'. Children vaccinated with Dengvaxia join their parents and activists in a protest at the Department of Health in Manila on February 7, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
CHILD SOLDIER. Newly released child soldiers wait in a line for their registration during the release ceremony in Yambio, South Sudan on February 7, 2018. Photo by Stefanie Glinski/AFP
PARISIAN WINTER. People walk through the snow covered Champ de Mars garden near the Eiffel tower on February 7, 2018 following heavy snowfall in Paris. Photo by Alain Jocard/AFP
LEANING TOWER. Rescue workers walk out from the Yun Tsui building, which is leaning at a precarious angle, in the Taiwanese city of Hualien on February 8, 2018 after the city was hit by a 6.4-magnitude quake late on February 6. Photo by Anthony Wallace/AFP
UNDER HEAVY BOMBING RAIDS. Syrian civilians flee from reported regime air strikes in the rebel-held town of Jisreen, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on February 8, 2018. Photo by Abdulmonam Essa/AFP
HOPEFUL. Residents of Basilan attend the Senate consultations on the Bangsamoro Basic Law on February 9, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
'WITHDRAWAL'. Former senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr greets supporters camped outside the Supreme Court in Manila on February 8, 2018. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
PERFORMANCE ART. Russian conceptual artist Andrey Kuzkin performs naked and headlong near the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany, on February 8, 2018. Photo by Daniel Reinhardt/DPA/AFP
PYEONGCHANG 2018. A woman wears Olympic rings sunglasses during the figure skating team event men's single skating short program during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 9, 2018. Photo by Mladen Antonov/AFP
– Rappler.com