Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, February 12

Published 10:20 PM, February 11, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, February 12, due to Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba).

Surigao del Norte – preschool to elementary (public and private)



Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.

For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com