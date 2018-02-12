The inmates face various charges, including terrorism, multiple murder, and kidnapping with homicide

Published 12:40 PM, February 12, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – At least 9 "high-risk" inmates belonging to the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups were transferred from the Davao City Jail to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Sunday, February 11.

Jail Senior Superintendent Amelia Rayandayan, regional director of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Davao, said 7 of the inmates are Maute Group members charged with terrorism, multiple murder, and multiple attempted murder.

The remaining two, she said, belong to the Abu Sayyaf and face charges of kidnapping with homicide.

The Special Tactics and Response Team of BJMP Davao led Sunday's transfer, together with Task Force Davao and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) in the region, according to Jail Inspector Edo Lobenia, the agency's spokesperson.

"High-risk inmates like the Maute and Abu Sayyaf need maximum security as they are known to be risky personalities and may be targets for rescue by their associates or even assassination attempts as some of them may have made ardent enemies prior to their incarceration," Lobenia said.

The transfer came after the Davao City Jail asked the Supreme Court (SC) to have the inmates moved from their facility in Ma-a to Camp Bagong Diwa.

The request was endorsed by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and "had been helpful to facilitate the immediate transfer of the high-risk inmates," said Jail Superintendent Grace Sun Taculin, Davao City Jail Warden.

The Maute inmates, who pledged allegiance to international terrorist network Islamic State (ISIS), were also implicated in the 2016 Davao City bombing that killed 14 people.

Meanwhile, the Abu Sayyaf inmates were accused of kidnapping 3 foreigners and a Filipina on Samal Island in Davao del Norte in 2015. – Rappler.com