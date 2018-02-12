They include cops who belong to broken families, says Napolcom Vice Chairman Rogelio Casurao

Published 9:35 AM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Family problems can have an effect on one's performance on the job – even among members of the police force.

Around 85% of cops who have been relieved from duty had family issues, according to National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairman Rogelio Casurao.

"Sa ating mga kapulisan, kung anuman ang pinapakita nila ngayon sa serbisyo nila ito'y salamin ito kung anong klaseng pamilya ang pinanggalingan niya," Casurao said on Monday, February 12 in an interview with reporters in Camp Crame.

(The performance our police personnel on the job is a reflection of what kind of family they came from.)

There have been some 352 cops sacked since August 2016, mostly newbie cops, based on latest data from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

These troubled personnel, Casurao said, include fathers or husbands who have gone astray, and those who grew up in broken families.

The Napolcom official suggested that part of the screening process include checks on the applicants' family relations, with preference for those with sound relationships with family members.

Maintaining these good ties, on the other hand, falls under the responsibility of the PNP once they've been accepted to service. Casurao said the PNP should assign units to facilitate counseling of distressed policemen. (READ: PNP to fire police officials with subordinates linked to drugs)

Casurao made the announcement after hailing "PNP model families," or households with at least one cop as a parent that have stayed united despite the demands of police work. – Rappler.com