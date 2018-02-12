Jose Arturo Garcia Jr takes the responsibilities of Thomas Orbos, who stays on as transportation undersecretary

Published 3:35 PM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Jose Arturo Garcia Jr as officer-in-charge general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Garcia's appointment papers were signed on February 9 but released to media on Monday, February 12.

He replaces Thomas Orbos who had been serving as MMDA general manager concurrent with his position as transportation undersecretary.

New appointment papers for Orbos in the same undersecretary post were signed by Duterte on February 6.

Garcia previously served as the MMDA assistant general manager for planning. He oversaw the implementation of policies such as the yellow lanes and the proposed high-occupancy vehicle lane.

His name appeared in news headlines after he joked that journalists who write "negative" news about the MMDA should become targets of the controversial Oplan Tokhang. – Rappler.com