Ports in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao, and Caraga are affected

Published 4:30 PM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of passengers were stranded in 6 regions in the Visayas and Mindanao as Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba) was headed to the southern Philippines on Monday, February 12.

Basyang is expected to hit land in Caraga region on Tuesday morning, February 13.

The Philippine Coast Guard bulletin as of Monday noon showed a total of 855 passengers, 99 rolling cargoes, 40 vessels, and 3 motor bancas were stranded in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

Below are the 15 affected ports:

Western Visayas

Barcelona Sea Port, Escalante City, Negros Occidental

Port of Cadiz , Negros Occidental

Port of San Carlos, Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Port of Sibulan, Liloan, Cebu

Port of Dumaguete, Negros Oriental

Port of Tampi, San Jose, Negros Oriental

Port of Bolado , Guihulngan Negros Oriental

Port of Siquijor

Eastern Visayas

Port of Liloan Ferry Terminal, Southern Leyte

Zamboanga Peninsula

Port of Nabilid, Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte

Northern Mindanao

Port of Macabalan , Cagayan de Oro City

Port of Balingoan, Misamis Oriental

Caraga Region

PPA Port Area, Surigao City

Port of Lipata , Surigao del Norte

Port of Nasipit, Agusan del Norte

– Rappler.com

Image of Dumaguete port from Wikicommons.