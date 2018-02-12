Hundreds of passengers stranded in Visayas and Mindanao due to Basyang
MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of passengers were stranded in 6 regions in the Visayas and Mindanao as Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba) was headed to the southern Philippines on Monday, February 12.
Basyang is expected to hit land in Caraga region on Tuesday morning, February 13.
The Philippine Coast Guard bulletin as of Monday noon showed a total of 855 passengers, 99 rolling cargoes, 40 vessels, and 3 motor bancas were stranded in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.
Below are the 15 affected ports:
Western Visayas
- Barcelona Sea Port, Escalante City, Negros Occidental
- Port of Cadiz , Negros Occidental
- Port of San Carlos, Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
- Port of Sibulan, Liloan, Cebu
- Port of Dumaguete, Negros Oriental
- Port of Tampi, San Jose, Negros Oriental
- Port of Bolado , Guihulngan Negros Oriental
- Port of Siquijor
Eastern Visayas
- Port of Liloan Ferry Terminal, Southern Leyte
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Port of Nabilid, Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte
Northern Mindanao
- Port of Macabalan , Cagayan de Oro City
- Port of Balingoan, Misamis Oriental
Caraga Region
- PPA Port Area, Surigao City
- Port of Lipata , Surigao del Norte
- Port of Nasipit, Agusan del Norte
– Rappler.com
Image of Dumaguete port from Wikicommons.