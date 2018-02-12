Senior Inspector Jimmy Senosin is shot down by armed suspects on Sunday evening, then declared dead at a Pasig hospital Monday morning

Published 5:44 PM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cainta police's number two cop fell to armed suspects fighting apprehension ("nanlaban") on Monday, February 12.

Deputy Chief of Police Senior Inspector Jimmy Senosin received a call on Sunday at 7:00 pm from a "concerned citizen" who spotted a suspect called Ruben Tae carrying firearms in the municipality's Lakas Bisig Floodway area.

Senosin immediately responded with a team comprised of intelligence officers and police community precinct 2 cops. Upon their arrival, Ruben Tae ran away with an unidentified male.

As the suspects sprinted away they apparently fired bullets and threw a hand grenade at the law enforcers.

The chase then shortly ended in a dim alley. Cops recalled they restrained from firing at the two men and "gave the suspects a chance to surrender," but the suspects instead responded by shooting at them.

Senosin fell from the gunfire, but the suspects allegedly continued with their barrage. Delaying the cops, the suspects proceeded to retreat once more.

Tae managed to escape by going in an "unknown direction," while the cops pursued the unidentified man entering a blue gated house nearby.

The cops chased the suspect climbing to the house's second floor, where they saw two drug suspects— Ronaldo Idolog and Jophine Lachica — "repacking white crystalline substance" suspected to be shabu."

It is unclear where the unidentified man went to after the police caught the drug suspect pair.

Senosin's teammates hurriedly drove him to the Pasig City General Hospital for treatment. He was declared dead on Monday at 1:20 am, after succumbing to gunshot wounds.

Senosin is remembered in local police circles as a simple and loving colleague and father. He entered the police service through lateral entry, belonging to the 2011 Pinagpala batch.

Philippine National Police Spokesperson John Bulalacao announced to reporters on Monday afternoon that their chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa has ordered a manhunt for Ruben Tae. – Rappler.com