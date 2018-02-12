Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, February 13

Published 8:50 PM, February 12, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, February 13, due to Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba).

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.

For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com