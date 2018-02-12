#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, February 13
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, February 13, due to Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba).
- Bohol – all levels (public and private)
- Cebu province – all levels (public and private)
- Davao City – all levels (public and private)
- Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental – all levels (public and private)
- Iligan City – all levels (public and private)
- Naval, Biliran – all levels (public and private)
- Siquijor – all levels (public and private)
- Tacloban City – all levels (public and private)
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.
