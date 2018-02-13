The Philippine National Police says criminals might take advantage when people leave their houses unattended

Published 5:20 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) warned Filipinos on Tuesday, February 13, to take extra precautions on Valentine's Day.

According to the PNP, criminals might take advantage on Wednesday, February 14, as more people would go out and leave their houses unattended.

"Notorious individuals and crime groups will take advantage through some modus operandi such as Credit Card Scam (Baraha Gang), Bukas Kotse Modus, Ipit-Taxi Modus, Laslas Bag/Pocket Gang, Pitas Tactics, and Salisi Modus," the PNP said in a statement sent to reporters.

The PNP then advised those who will go on dates "not to post any plans and happenings on social media."

Snapping a selfie and posting it online, the PNP said, could lead to "akyat-bahay" robbers knowing that one's house may be empty.

In a separate advisory, the PNP Police Community Relations Group warned against "predator drugs" like gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), which causes piqued sex drives, hallucinations, and ultimately, loss of consciousness.

To prevent crimes and abuses from arising, the PNP will deploy more cops to public spaces. The PNP will also pay close attention to churches, as Valentine's Day coincides with Catholics' observance of Ash Wednesday. – Rappler.com