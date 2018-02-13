Namfrel warns that a 3rd postponement of the barangay and SK elections 'brings about a sense of caution and instability' among village officials

Published 5:16 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) urged Congress on Tuesday, February 13, not to postpone the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataang (SK) elections again.

Postponed twice already, the barangay and SK elections have been set on May 14, except in Marawi City.

Reports said, however, that Oriental Mindoro Representative Reynaldo Umali wants the barangay and SK elections postponed again because Congress needs to prepare a new constitution.

In its statement Tuesday, Namfrel warned that postponing the barangay and SK polls "brings about a sense of caution and instability" among village officials.

"In a truly functioning democracy, regularly renewing the mandate of elected officials is an exercise of good governance," the election watchdog said.

Duterte first postponed the barangay elections in 2016. He said he wanted to save money, and to keep candidates backed by drug lords from winning. (READ: Duterte: Drug money might influence barangay, SK polls)

After Duterte postponed the barangay and SK elections a second time in 2017, Senator Ralph Recto warned that a third postponement "will constitute a 'strike 3' against democracy."

"People should not be robbed of their right to replace their leaders or renew their trust on them," Recto said. – Rappler.com