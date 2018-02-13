More than half of respondents describe their love life as 'very happy,' according to a Social Weather Stations poll

Published 9:16 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More Filipinos would prioritize their career over having a love life, according to the latest survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

A total of 59% of adult Filipinos chose career over love life when asked to choose between the two in the Fourth Quarter 2017 Social Weather Survey, results of which were released on Tuesday, February 13, a day before the world is set to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Only 41% said they prefer having a love life over their career.

The SWS asked this question to the 1,200 Filipino adults they surveyed from December 8 to 16, 2017: “In case you have to choose between your love life and career, which of these two would you choose?”

The same survey showed more single Filipinos would choose career over love. (READ: Big majority of Filipinos believe in 'forever' – survey)

“In general, majorities of 60% among women and 57% among men choose career over love life. In terms of civil status, preference for career over love life was high among singles, regardless of sex,” said the SWS. (READ: Singles less pressured to celebrate Valentine’s Day more than ever – dating app)

The following Filipino men would choose career over love life:

82% of widowed, separated, or divorced Filipino men

77% of Filipino men who never married

53% of Filipino with live-in partners

50% of married Filipino men

The following Filipino women would prioritize career over love:

80% of widowed, separated, or divorced Filipino women

83% of Filipino women who never married

65% of Filipino women with live-in partners

50% of married Filipino women

Success in both is possible

A total of 57% of respondents also described their love life as “very happy,” while 29% said “it could be happier,” and only 14% said they “do not have a love life.”

Still, the SWS noted a “very strong net possibility of success” both in love life and career across sex and civil status.

“By sex, it was +81 (87% possible, 6% impossible) among men, and +71 (80% possible, 10% impossible, correctly rounded) among women,” said the SWS.

Respondents who said it is possible to be successful in both their career and love life were mostly married or have live-in partners.

In terms of sex, a total of 68% of men and 63% of women said they experienced having a successful love life and career at the same time.

This was the same assessment by men with live-in partners at 76%, followed by married men at 72%, single men who are widowed, separated, or divorced at 59%, and single men who never married at 36%.

Successful career and love life were also claimed by women with live-in partners at 72%, followed by married women at 68%, single women who are widowed, separated, and divorced at 55%, and single men who never married at 30%. – Rappler.com