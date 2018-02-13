Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, February 14

Published 8:35 PM, February 13, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, February 14, due to Tropical Depression Basyang (Sanba).

Cebu City – all levels (public and private)

Cebu province – all levels (public and private)

