Published 10:48 PM, February 13, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte’s emissary lawyer, Francis Tolentino, said the government allotted P404 million to support the needs of Mayon evacuees for a 100-day stay in various evacuation shelters here.

Tolentino said of the P404 million budget, at least P105 million is already with the provincial government of Albay, as well as with the 3 cities – including 6 municipalities – affected by the Mayon volcano eruptions.

"One-third of the budget will be shouldered by the local government units and the balance will be shouldered by the national government and private benefactors,” Tolentino told reporters here.

Duterte handed over at least P20 million to Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara during his visit a few weeks ago, along with another P5 million from Sandra Cam, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member.

Three days after Duterte’s visit, the President, through the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Amber Mirandilla, handed over P50 million in additional cash assistance pledged for the provincial government of Albay to procure food and provide for the sanitation of the evacuees and other immediate needs of displaced families here.

Nelly Loyola, PCSO manager in Albay, also said the P30 million budget pledged by the PCSO will be released any time now to local government units here.

Tolentino said Malacanang, through PCSO general manager Alexander Balutan, expedited the release of financial assistance to Albay to be used for the needs of Mayon evacuees.

Tolentino added cash assistance will be given to the provincial government of Albay, which will get P12 million, with a remaining P18 million set to be divided among 3 cities and 6 towns.

Among the 3 cities of Albay, Legazpi gets the smallest amount at P1 million because according to Tolentino, Legazpi is a rich city and is capable of providing for the needs of the evacuees.

The two other cities, Tabaco and Ligao, will get P2 million each.

Meanwhile, here's the allotment for the 6 municipalities:

Daraga: P2.5 million

Camalig: P2.5 million

Sto. Domingo: P2.5 million

Guinobatan: P2.5 million

Malilipot: P2million

Bacacay: P1 million.

Arnel Garcia, DSWD regional director in Bicol, said the social welfare department allotted more than P60 million for cash for work program for Mayon evacuees. It also set aside P25,959,770 for family food packs and non-food packs for displaced families.

As to the cash for work program of the social welfare department of Bicol, Garcia said they provided around P62 million, made up of the following amounts:

Legazpi City, Albay :P11,814,600

Guinobatan: P9,465,600

Daraga: P7,708,200

Sto. Domingo: P10,376,200

Tabaco: P5,582,500

Camalig: P8,801,500

Ligao, P3,967,200

Malilipot, P3,854,100

Bacacay, P403,100

Claudio Yucot, OCD Bicol regional director, added the national government assistance to Mayon evacuees coursed to various government agencies and local government units amounted to P266,921,866.17.– Rappler.com