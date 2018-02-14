The influential Iglesia ni Cristo endorsed the candidacy of then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte in the 2016 presidential elections

Published 1:10 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte named Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo as his Special Envoy for Overseas Filipino Concerns.

Manalo's appointment papers were signed on Tuesday, February 13, according to Malacañang.

Manalo, the eldest son of the late Eraño Manalo, assumed his duties as Executive Minister in September 2009. (READ: FAST FACTS: Who is Eduardo Manalo, special envoy for OFW concerns?)

Politicians court the INC during elections due to its practice of voting as a bloc. (READ: How potent is the INC's vote delivery system?)

The INC leadership endorsed the candidacies of Duterte and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr during the 2016 elections. (READ: When Rody Duterte met INC's Eduardo Manalo) – Rappler.com