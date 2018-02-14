Corporal Denemar Albani, 27, pops the question to his girlfriend, Private Christine Porcadilla, on the eve of Valentine's Day with the help of their fellow troopers from the 33rd Infantry (Makabayan) Battalion

Published 6:50 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It was a most unlikely place to make a wedding proposal – in the middle of the jungle, while Filipino troops fighting terrorists and communist rebels were taking a rest in between battles.

But that's exactly where Corporal Denemar Albani, 27, popped the question to his girlfriend, Private Christine Porcadilla, on Tuesday, February 13, with the help of their fellow troopers from the 33rd Infantry (Makabayan) Battalion.

She immediately said yes.

He's a radioman from Zamboanga Peninsula. She's a combat medic from Sultan Kudarat.

It happened while they were resting at a patrol base in the middle of battles with communist rebels. Photos were provided by the 33rd IB.

The battalion has been fighting the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, the New People's Army, and drug syndicates.

Their battalion commander, Lieutenant Commander Harold Cabunoc, said he couldn't be happier for his troops. He said he gave them "permit to marry."

– Rappler.com