Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno answers the accusations hurled against her in the impeachment hearings at the House of Representatives

Published 6:02 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is undeterred by the impeachment hearings held by the House committee on justice, where fellow justices had given scathing testimonies against her.

“Their statements reflect more on them than on me," Sereno says in a one-on-one interview with Rappler on Thursday, February 15.

Sereno has been in the minority lately, in terms of her vote in SC decisions on high-profile cases, and in the aspect of personal relationships on the bench.

"Why should anyone fear being in the minority, as long as you know you're in the right, and that is what makes for character," the Chief Justice says.

