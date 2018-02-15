Hawaii authorities find $350,000 in cash and rifle parts in a Philippines-bound private plane boarded by Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy and 5 others, a media report says

Published 3:02 PM, February 15, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy was temporarily detained in Hawaii after authorities found $350,000 in undeclared cash and rifle parts in a private plane he shared with several other people, a media report said.

Hawaii News Now reported on Thursday, February 15, that Customs and Border enforcement agents boarded the Cessna Citation Sovereign Plus that Quiboloy shared with 5 other people, on Tuesday, February 13, and found the cash in a suitcase – $100-bills folded and slipped inside socks.

Quiboloy was among the 6 people in the private jet headed to the Philippines from Hawaii, where he held a "thanksgiving and worship presentation" on February 11.

The report said that Felina Salinas, the only US citizen on the plane, claimed ownership of the cash-filled suitcase and was arrested for failing to declare the full amount. She had declared that she was bringing out only $40,000.

Under federal law, individuals have to declare amounts of more than $10,000, if the money is being taken out of the United States.



Salinas, a supporter of Quiboloy, was charged with attempted bulk cash smuggling, Hawaii News Now reported. She was released after posting a $25,000-bail bond, and was to appear in court on February 27.

Quiboloy was detained for almost a day, but was released and had returned to the Philippines through a commercial flight, the report said.

Authorities in Hawaii have held the private jet, valued at $15 million, and were reportedly working on its seizure, the report added. The report did not mention the owner of the private plane but Quiboloy owns a Cessna Citation Sovereign.

Quiboloy – who presents himself as the "Appointed Son of God" – is a long-time friend of President Rodrigo Duterte. Aside from a private jet, he also owns a Bell 429 helicopter, and had offered their use to Duterte for his presidential trips.

Quiboloy was a constant presence in Duterte's life when the official was Davao City mayor, but not after Duterte became President. (READ: Duterte 'blocking' Quiboloy's efforts to help with Cabinet choices). – Rappler.com