UP College of Fine Arts professor Neil Doloricon asks his editorial design students to create posters that depict either the benefits or the pitfalls of shifting to federalism

Published 10:55 AM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There have been lengthy written explainers, several books and primers, countless talk shows, debates and forums at universities, and the government's consultative assemblies across the country.

What else have we not tried in conveying the pros and cons of the Duterte administration's initiative to amend the Constitution to change the Philippine system of government from unitary to federal?

Ah, art.

Professor Neil Doloricon, a former dean of the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts, thought of that ahead of us this semester. He recently asked his students in the Visual Communication 121 (Editorial Design) class to come up with posters that depict either the benefits or the pitfalls of shifting to federalism.

PRO-FEDERALISM

ANTI-FEDERALISM

