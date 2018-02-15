'Ang buong kapatiran ng Iglesia Ni Cristo ay kaisa ng Ka Eduardo na tutulong sa mga kababayan natin nasaan man po para sa kanilang kapakanan,' the INC says

Published 5:35 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Iglesia ni Cristo on Thursday, February 15, thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for trusting INC Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo to be his special envoy for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

"Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa Mahal na Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa kanilang pagtitiwala sa Kapatid na Eduardo V. Manalo (We thank our beloved President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for his trust in our brother Eduardo V. Manalo)," INC Spokesman Brother Edwil Zabala said in a statement on Thursday, February 15.

Zabala said the entire INC membership will help their leader, who was appointed Special Envoy for Overseas Filipino Concerns, in assisting OFWs wherever they may be.

"Ang buong kapatiran ng Iglesia Ni Cristo ay kaisa ng Ka Eduardo na tutulong sa mga kababayan natin nasaan man po para sa kanilang kapakanan (The whole Iglesia ni Cristo is one with Ka Eduardo in and will help look after the welfare of our countrymen wherever they may be)," he said.

On Thursday, Malacañang brushed aside concerns that the appointment of the religious leader violated the principle of separation of church and state.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also said Manalo's appointment was not a political accomodation, saying he was chosen because of his "established network" among OFWs.

The INC leadership endorsed the candidacy of Duterte during the 2016 presidential campaign. – Rappler.com