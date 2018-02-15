The remains of Melody Albano Castro is brought to her home in Barangay Banguian in Abulug town, Cagayan

Published 6:06 PM, February 15, 2018

CAGAYAN, Philippines – Family members and relatives broke down in tears as the remains of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Melody Albano Castro, who died in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Hualien City, Taiwan, arrived in Tuguegarao City.

Castro's remains arrived at the Tuguegarao City airport around 12 noon on Thursday, February 15. The wooden casket bearing her corpse was later brought to her home in Barangay Banguian in Abulug town.

Her body arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport via China Airlines on Wednesday, February 14, and spent the night at a cargo house.

Castro was supposed to come home next month as her 3-year employment contract was set to expire. The family said the last time they saw her alive was when she left for Taiwan 3 years ago.

Nonilet Albano said his daughter had been the family breadwinner since her husband had an accident that left him paralyzed in 2014.

Albano hopes the government would deliver on its promise to help and to facilitate donations for Castro's family. She left behind a 6-year-old daughter.

On Thursday, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Executive Director Arnel Ignacio also arrived in Cagayan to formally turn over the government's assistance to the family.

Ignacio handed over two checks: P200,000 for her death benefits, and P50,000 in livelihood assistance. He told the family that Melody's daughter will also receive educational assistance yearly until she finishes her college degree.

He added that the OWWA was working with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) to bring home the belongings of Castro, as requested by the family.

In his interview with DWIZ 882, Taiwan Representative to the Philippines Gary Song-Huann Lin said the Taiwanese government will giving 1.69 million Taiwan new dollars to the family of Castro as financial assistance.

The amount is equivalent to about *P3 million. – Rappler.com

*1 TWD = P1.79