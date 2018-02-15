Consignees of the vehicles, which include Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Toyota Land Cruisers, have until February 24 to appeal their destruction

Published 7:08 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Consignees of 22 customs-impounded luxury sports cars and SUVs have until next week to save their vehicles from the bulldozer.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced that it has sent the order of forfeiture to the 5 consignees of the seized smuggled vehicles last week.

“We have presidential directive for the mode of destruction of the luxury vehicles by condemnation. We will just wait for 15 days to lapse,” said Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña on February 15.

The BOC estimated the value of the 22 vehicles, which includes Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Toyota Land Cruisers to be at a combined P133 million.

The consignees have a last chance to appeal though with Lapeña noting that “they would be deliberated. That is the due process. There will be a hearing in the Legal Service (Division). They are given a chance to present their side”.

Lapeña noted that consignees have until February 24 to appeal and also gave a timetable of two months for the BOC to finish the legal proceedings on these seized high-end cars.

Customs said the consignees were Gamma Ray Marketing with business address in Port Area, Manila, Mary Joy Libradilla Aguanta of Cagayan De Oro, Veronica Garcia Angeles, Allan Usman Garcia, and Roy Medroso Garchitorena from Naga City.

Of the 5, Aguanta and Angeles filed an appeal before the BOC for the 2005 white Ferrari F430 worth P4 million and 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago valued at P8 million, respectively.

Gamma Ray Marketing also appealed for its shipment of 12 brand new 2017 Toyota Land Cruisers, 3 brand new Range Rovers, a McLaren, and two new Chevrolet Camaros.

Customs destroyed over P60 million worth of luxury vehicles during its 116th founding anniversary earlier this month, giving away the scrap metal to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

An earlier directive by President Rodrigo Duterte did not allow for the auctioning off of smuggled goods, including luxury cars, with the President noting that the auctions are sometimes abused by smugglers in cahoots with customs. – Rappler.com