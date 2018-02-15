The House Speaker and PDP-Laban secretary general says this is because they want more candidates from Mindanao

Published 7:34 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From “national photo bomber” to senator of the Philippines?

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said on Thursday, February 15, he wants Special Assistant to the President Bong Go to be part of the ruling party’s 2019 senatorial slate.

“I’d like to convince someone to run for senator. I’d like to convince Christopher Lawrence Go. Do you know him? No? Do you know Bong Go, who is always with the President? He’s the one who’s always taking selfie, the selfie king?” said Alvarez during a gathering of new PDP-Laban officials in Negros Oriental.

Alvarez, secretary general of the ruling party, said he wants to convince Go to run since they need a candidate from Mindanao as well.

Before over 5,500 local officials, Alvarez also introduced House members Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Representative Reynaldo Umali, Maguindanao 2nd District Representative Sajid Mangudadatu, and Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Alfredo Benitez as potential PDP-Laban Senate bets.

Alvarez has been making informal announcements in various PDP-Laban events around the country, and has floated the names of different personalities as senatorial candidates.

The party, however, has yet to finalize a line-up for 2019.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, the PDP Laban president, earlier said only pro-federalism candidates may be allowed in their slate.

Alvarez has also announced that they would actively campaign against candidates who are not in favor of federalism. – Rappler.com