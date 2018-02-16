(2ND UPDATE) The Father of Modern Philippine Sculpture was 88

Published 11:53 AM, February 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (2nd UPDATE) – National Artist for Sculpture Napoleon Abueva died on Friday, February 16. He was 88.

Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Vice President and Artistic Director Chris Millado announced Abueva's death in a Facebook post, shortly after the Abueva family confirmed the news to media.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of National Artist Napoleon Abueva...State necrological honors at the Cultural Center of the Philippines will be announced after consulting with the family," Millado said in his post.

The Metropolitan Museum of Manila tweeted condolences for the artist, along with his photo.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of National Artist Napoleon Abueva. Rest in Peace, Mang Billy. Salamat.



Photo from the reception of "Abueva: The Power of Form," the artist's 2013 retrospective at the MET. pic.twitter.com/Ony3wimTp7 — MET Museum Manila (@MetMuseumManila) February 16, 2018

Palace mourns death of 'renowned virtuoso'

Malacañang conveyed its "deepest condolences to the family and friends of Abueva.

"We join the entire nation in mourning the passing of an exemplary artist, known as the Father of Modern Philippine Sculpture. Mr Abueva’s unparalleled contributions in the realm of arts will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of every Filipino," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"Mr Abueva also paved the way for the recognition of authentic Filipino talent in the global art scene, with his works installed in different museums both here and abroad. He will forever be honored as a renowned virtuoso whom future generations of Filipino artists will look up to," Roque added.

Born on January 26, 1930, Abueva is known as the “Father of Modern Philippine Sculpture.” At 46, he became the youngest National Artist awardee.

Among Abueva’s most famous works are the Blood Compact Monument in Bohol and the sunburst above the Manila Peninsula lobby. He also designed the door handles in all the National Museum galleries.

In honor of Napoleon Veloso Abueva, National Artist for Sculpture.

26 January 1930 - 16 February 2018



These door handles which greet the visitors in all National Museum galleries were masterfully designed by Abueva. #NMFA #Abueva #FilipinoHeritage pic.twitter.com/s2JgZn16Bj — Placido Penitente (@nayrbf) February 16, 2018



– Rappler.com