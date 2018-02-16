CHED officer-in-charge Prospero de Vera III says the grant was given to Camille Anne Arnaiz upon President Rodrigo Duterte's orders

Published 1:05 PM, February 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The sister of slain teenager Carl Arnaiz will be receiving a full scholarship from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for her tertiary education.

CHED announced the scholarship grant for 19-year-old Camille Anne Arnaiz in a statement on Friday, February 16.

She plans to pursue a business administration degree in a university in Metro Manila.

CHED cannot disclose the name of her chosen university as Camille is under the government's Witness Protection Program, said CHED commissioner and officer-in-charge Prospero de Vera III.

De Vera said Camille received the grant upon the orders of President Rodrigo Duterte, who is waging the bloody drug war that killed her brother. (READ: Carl Arnaiz: Smart, skilled, every parent's dream)

“Si Camille ay isasama natin sa CHED Student Financial Assistance Programs simula 2018 hanggang matapos niya ang kanyang pag-aaral. Ito po ang tugon ng komisyon sa instruction ng Pangulo [Rodrigo Duterte],” De Vera said.

(We’re including Camille in the CHED Student Financial Assistance Programs from 2018 until she finishes her sutdies. This is the commission’s response to the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte.)

Camille received her certificate of educational coverage in a ceremony held at CHED’s central office in Quezon City on February 9.

Her brother Carl died in the hands of Caloocan City cops, who first claimed the teenager died in a shootout.

But autopsy results by the Public Attorney's Office later showed Carl was intentionally killed, with his gunshot wounds indicating he was kneeling down when the bullets hit him.

Carl was among the young victims of the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign, which has been criticized locally and internationally for its human rights violations. (READ: LIST: Minors, college students killed in Duterte's drug war)

The entire Caloocan City Police Station was sacked in September 2017 following the deaths of Carl and Kian de los Santos.

After undergoing retraining and reorientation, the cops have since been reassigned to different stations in Metro Manila.

Despite criticisms hurled at the Caloocan police, they were still named the most trusted cops in a survey conducted by the National Police Commission in 2017, although an expert questioned how scientific the survey method was. – Rappler.com