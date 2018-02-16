'Magsisilbi po ako kay Mayor Duterte hanggang kamatayan, kung hindi man ako mauna,' says Special Assistant to the President Bong Go

Published 7:00 PM, February 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Special Assistant to the President Bong Go said on Friday, February 16, that he is not interested to run for senator in 2019.

Go issued the statement in response to the invitation of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to join the PDP-Laban senatorial ticket next year.

“Ang sagot ko po sa paanyaya ni Speaker Alvarez: Inuulit ko po, hindi po ako interesado tumakbo sa Senado sa 2019. Magsisilbi po ako kay Mayor Duterte hanggang kamatayan, kung hindi man ako mauna,” Go said.

(My response to the invitation of Speaker Alvarez: I repeat, I am not interested to run for the Senate in 2019. I will serve Mayor Duterte until death, or if I die ahead.)

The statement of Go, however, was open-ended and not an outright rejection of Alvarez’s offer.

“Pero kung tutuparin ni Speaker Alvarez ang pangako niyang kunin akong ninong sa kasal nya, baka magbago po isip ko (But if Speaker Alvarez will keep his promise to make me a principal sponsor in his wedding, I may change my mind)," Go said at the end of his brief statement.

Alvarez had said in a media interview that he was willing to marry his girlfriend, Jennifer Maliwanag Vicencio, even if he was still legally bound to estranged wife Emelita. He said that he was a member of the Manobo tribe which allowed multiple marriages.

The ruling party has yet to finalize a lineup for 2019.– Rappler.com