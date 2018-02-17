Take a look at how order is enforced down to the cadets' most personal needs, and how smiles from visitors can brighten the usually stern campus

Published 10:48 AM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) is perhaps the most secure learning institution in the country.

A breeding ground for the country's future generals, it is located atop a hill in high-altitude Baguio City, framed by guarded gates.

But on sunny Saturday, February 17, the Academy opens its doors. Its students take a break from their studies, put their sharpest uniforms on, stand inside their rooms, then say good morning.

It's open house at the PMA, a once-a-year event coinciding with the prestigious school's alumni homecoming.

Take a look at these photos taken by Rappler's Rambo Talabong, showing how order is enforced down to the cadets' most personal needs, and how smiles from visiting alumni and family can brighten the usually stern campus.

– Rappler.com