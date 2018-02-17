14

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/56DE36E120084275BDB117C89A777F9B/img/BDF1AD30B4E94E3F87B2038F75CAC53D/pyeongchang-hockey-north-korea-february-10-2018.jpg

The week in photos: February 10-16, 2018

This week's selection of photo highlights here and around the world