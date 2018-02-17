Published 5:46 PM, February 17, 2018
Updated 5:46 PM, February 17, 2018
CHEERING SQUAD. North Korean cheerleaders wearing masks perform during the women's preliminary round ice hockey match between the unified Korea team and Switzerland at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 10, 2018. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP
RIO CARNIVAL. Brazilian personality Sabrina Sato (R) performs with the Vila Isabel samba school on the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11, 2018. Photo by Carl de Souza/AFP
SON DE NEGRO. Revelers named 'Son de Negro' pose before a carnival parade in Barranquilla, Colombia, on February 11, 2018. Photo by Luis Acosta/AFP
CARNIVAL PREPS. Revelers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school prepare for their presentation for the last night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 12, 2018. Photo by Mauro Pimentel/AFP
POWDERED. People throw talcum powder during the street carnival 'Los Indianos' in Santa Cruz de la Palma, on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma, on February 12, 2018. Photo by Desiree Martin/AFP
ONE BILLION RISING. Students of St Scholastica's College gesture the number one sign as they dance to take part in the 'One Billion Rising' global movement in Manila on February 14, 2018. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
MASS WEDDING. About 400 couples exchange vows in a mass wedding ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center's Forum Tent in Pasay City on February 14, 2018, Valentine's Day. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
PAIR SKATING. A multiple exposure shows Japan's Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara competing in the pair skating short program of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena on February 14, 2018. Photo by Mladen Antonov/AFP
FLORIDA SHOOTING. People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
DRILL. Mock victims wait for emergency responders during an earthquake drill in Quezon City on February 15, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
CHINESE NEW YEAR'S EVE. Ethnic Malaysian-Chinese devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Thean Hou temple decorated with red lanterns in Kuala Lumpur on February 15, 2018. Photo by Manan Vatsyayana
SECURED. Policemen secure an ongoing activity celebrating the Chinese New Year in Binondo Manila on February 16, 2018. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
EXHIBITION. A street dancer performs with fire during the celebration of Chinese New Year in Binondo, Manila, on February 16, 2018. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
BREAKDOWN. Jessica Demafelis breaks down upon the arrival of the crate containing her sister, OFW Joanna Demafelis, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport cargo area on February 16, 2018. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
– Rappler.com