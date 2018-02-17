Petty Officer 2nd Class Precious Varilla hails from Baliuag, Bulacan

Published 4:59 PM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Bulacueña is among the 3,000 sailors and Marines serving aboard the US Navy’s largest amphibious warship.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Precious Varilla serves aboard the USS Boxer, based in San Diego, California, according to a press statement of the US Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Varilla, a dental technician on the USS Boxer, graduated from highschool at the Montesori DeSagrada Familia in Baliuag, Bulacan, in 2002.

“I have learned the importance of loving your job. If you love what you do every day, your production and quality of work improves,” she said of her job.

Varilla said that serving in the Navy "has allowed me to work with people from all over the world and allowed me to experience different cultures."

"My favorite part about serving here is the people I work with. We have formed a lifelong bond,” she added.

The USS Boxer is known for playing a key role in the rescue mission of Captain Richard Phillips on April 12, 2009. Philips' rescue inspired the 2013 film Captain Phillips, which starred Tom Hanks and featured crewmembers from the Boxer. – Rappler.com