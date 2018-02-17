Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle is expected to say Mass at the Walk for Life to be held at the Quirino Grandstand

Published 6:28 PM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Church is set to hold a Walk for Life next Saturday, February 24, to oppose drug war killings, the death penalty, and the looming resurgence of dictatorship in the Philippines.

The Walk for Life is set from 4 am to 8 am on February 24, at the parade grounds of the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle is scheduled to say Mass during the event, which was organized by the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas (Council of the Laity of the Philippines).

The vice president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, also said he is likely to attend.

In a press conference, Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo said the Walk for Life can be linked to the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on February 25.

The People Power Revolution toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who is now buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes' Cemetery) upon the orders of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Hindi na sana natin antayin pa na magkaroon uli ng diktadurya, at saka tayo manindigan. Kung vigilant na tayo ngayon, hindi na mauulit ang nangyari sa Martial Law," Pabillo said.

(Let us not wait for dictatorship to happen again before we take a stance. If we will be vigilant now, we can prevent the things that happened during Martial Law.)

"We want to reaffirm our commitment of support to our brothers and sisters who are weak and defenseless," Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas president Julieta Wasan said.

The Walk for Life will also be held in Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, San Pablo, and Tarlac on the same day, CBCP News reported.

More than 20,000 Filipinos joined the Walk for Life in February 2017, CBCP News also said. (READ: TRANSCRIPT: Cardinal Tagle's speech at Walk for Life) – Rappler.com