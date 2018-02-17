The students are delegates to the region's annual athletic event, also known as the Davao Regional Athletes Association Meet

Published 11:43 PM, February 17, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Dozens of students participating in a regional sports event here were rushed to hospitals for suspected food poisoning on Saturday night, February 17.

The students were in Davao City for the Davao Regional Athletes Association (DAVRAA) Meet.

"We confirm the suspected incident of food poisoning affecting at least 33 Mati City student delegates to the DAVRAA 2018," said City Assistant Administrator Lawrence Bantindig.

Media witnessed the incident late Saturday night at the Sta Ana National High School, where dozens of student-athletes were taken to the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

A News5 report said the delegates began vomiting and complained of a stomach ache after eating fish served at the school.

Following the report, Bantindig said the athletes ate food that was “procured, prepared, and served by Mati City contingent managers.”

Despite the incident, the official assured that the concerned students "will be able to compete during the sporting events."

"This food poisoning incident is now being investigated and all responsible parties will be made accountable," he added.

DAVRAA expects to host hundreds of athletes from all over Southern Mindanao from February 18 to 23.

It is the city's ticket to hosting the Palarong Pambansa as it recently formalized its bid to host the national event. – Rappler.com