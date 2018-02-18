The University of Santo Tomas says its probe will continue 'until all students who were involved in the hazing incident are held administratively liable'

Published 4:45 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Faculty of Civil Law expelled 8 students for their involvement in the killing of freshman Horacio Castillo III, who is believed to have died from hazing allegedly conducted by Aegis Juris fraternity.

"The University of Santo Tomas (UST) confirmed that the Committee tasked to investigate the death of Mr Horacio Castillo III has issued its first resolution finding eight (8) law students guilty of violating the Code of Conduct and Discipline and imposing the supreme penalty of expulsion," the university said in a statement as quoted by The Varsitarian.

The expelled students were not named.

The decision was made with the help of the Manila Police District (MPD) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) – the two agencies most involved in the probe into the 22-year-old's death. (TIMELINE: Death of Horacio Castillo III from alleged Aegis Juris hazing)

"The Committee which was formed by the UST Rector on 19 September 2017 is composed of 6 administrators and a representative from the Central Student Council. It conducted hearings in the presence of representatives from the Legal Education Board (LEB). It observed the due process requirements under University policies and pertinent LEB guidelines. It shall continue its investigation until all students who were involved in the hazing incident are held administratively liable," the university added. – Rappler.com