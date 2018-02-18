Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio recommends a probe to determine who should be held liable for the incident

Published 8:10 PM, February 18, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Dozens of students who were hit by food poisoning here late Saturday night, February 17, ate leftover food and drank water suspected to be contaminated.

These were the initial findings of the Davao City Health Office (CHO) on Sunday, February 18.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who cited the findings, said "the people in charge of the contingent served the leftover food from the previous night for breakfast to the athletes."

"The leftovers for breakfast were served for lunch and the same happened for dinner," she added.

Water sources are also being factored in, the mayor said, as the CHO doubts whether the athletes had been drinking clean water.

"They may have allowed the athletes to drink from water sources not cleared for human consumption," Duterte-Carpio said.

Over 30 students from Mati City, among the participants for a regional athletic event, were rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center late Saturday night after they began vomiting and complained of stomachaches after dinner.

They were here to attend the Davao Region Athletic Association (DAVRAA) Meet from February 18 to 23.

Authorities are looking into the liability of the Mati City contingent managers.

Duterte-Carpio recommended that the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Mati City government investigate those responsible for the catering.

"This reckless action resulted in the injury of 38 individuals, many of whom were children entrusted by their parents to those purported to take care of them," she said. – Rappler.com