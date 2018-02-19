MRT3 says the power supply failure is due to intertwined overhead wires between the North Avenue and GMA-Kamuning stations

Published 8:16 AM, February 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) opened late on Monday, February 19, due to power failure.

According to the MRT3 management, the power supply failure was due to intertwined overhead wires between the North Avenue and GMA-Kamuning stations. It is still under investigation.

Operations opened at 6:50 am, after the power supply was normalized at 6:15 am with 7 running trains. (READ: Down to 8 trains: How the MRT3 packs 260,000 commuters daily)

The MRT3 opens at 5:30 am and closes at 10:30 pm daily since November 2017. It was cut short from its previous schedule of 5 am to 11 pm for longer maintenance checks. (READ: MRT3 suffers almost daily breakdowns since start of 2018)

Transportation officials rejected earlier calls for a temporary suspension of MRT3 operations until all glitches could be fixed, saying this would only cause great inconvenience to commuters.

The MRT3 management promised that there will be better services once the trains are rehabilitated between March 28 and 31.– Rappler.com