Published 8:52 AM, February 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine police and military operatives nabbed an Egyptian linked to the Islamic State (ISIS).

Fehmi Lassqued was captured by joint operatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) "over the weekend" in Ermita, Manila according to police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Monday, February 19.

Lassqued was arrested after a search warrant was served. Authorities apparently found illegal explosives and firearms in his possession.

LOOK: Explosives and firearms supposedly found with Fehmi Lassqued. pic.twitter.com/XtWeYlCOeR — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) February 19, 2018

Citing declassified reports, Dela Rosa said Lassqued was a "government negotiator" and "commander" for ISIS in Syria, calling him a leader in the international criminal organization.

He has been staying in the Philippines since July 2016 and has been traveling "in and out of Manila" all throughout his stay, Dela Rosa said. He was apparently carrying a fake Tunisian passport.

Presented with Lassqued was his Filipina girlfriend Anabel Salipada, who is from Maguindanao.

Asked for his side, Lassqued denied the allegations of the Philippine authorities, saying that he "was ISIS before." He was taken away by authorities before he gave his full explanation.

Authorities said they intend to interrogate Lassqued and Salipada before disclosing more details.

WATCH: Fehmi Lassqued DENIES allegations of PH authorities linking him to ISIS, says he "was ISIS before." pic.twitter.com/SKMR0xQuJv — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) February 19, 2018

