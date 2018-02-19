'HHI offered Thales Tacticos to the Philippine Navy during bidding process,' says Vice Admiral Ronald Mercado

Published 10:47 AM, February 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines -- Ousted Philippine Navy chief Vice Admiral Ronald Mercado denied he pushed for Dutch company Tacticos Thales to supply the Combat Management System (CMS) of the two warships the Philippine Navy is acquiring.

"HHI (Hyundai Heavy Industries) offered Thales Tacticos to the Philippine Navy during bidding process," says Vice Admiral Ronald Mercado during the Senate probe on the frigates deal on Monday, February 19.

Mercado hounded the Department of National Defense (DND) about the chosen CMS supplier for the new ships. He stood by the Navy Technical Working Group that said Hanwha Systems, the supplier chosen by HHI, did not meet technical specifications provided in the contract.

Mercado was accused of delaying the frigates deal. He was later removed from his post as Navy chief in December 2017 for alleged "insubordination."

"I have never disobeyed any lawful order of my superior," he said.

"In my entire service to the [Armed Forces of the Philippines]. I have never been accused or convicted of malfeasance," he said.

Mercado also said President Rodrigo Duterte's right hand man, Christopher "Bong" Go, did not approach him personally about the frigates deal. (DOCUMENTS: How Bong Go was thrice linked to the frigates deal)

It was the Navy officer in charge of the project – new Navy chief Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad – who was approached by Malacañang for a meeting about the CMS selection. -- Rappler.com