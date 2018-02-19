PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa says children who stay out too late can get used by syndicates as unknowing drug couriers

Published 1:15 PM, February 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa wants a curfew for kids to be implemented nationwide.

"Alam mo, colonel pa ako noon, pangarap ko na sana na maayos sana ang batas na 'yan because that has [long been the] source of frustration of the PNP," Dela Rosa said in a Camp Crame briefing after a reporter asked about his opinion on a national curfew bill in the House of Representatives.

(You now what, when I was still a colonel, it was my dream that such a measure would become a law, because that has [long been the] source of frustration of the PNP.)

It is unclear which bill the national police chief was referring to.There are two proposals pending before the House – House Bill (HB) 894, and HB 7110.

He said passing a curfew bill would help in their flagship campaign under the Duterte administration, the war on drugs.

The top cop shared that back when he was an operative in Davao City, he nabbed a drug lord who used unknowing children by asking them to deliver cakes filled with shabu (methamphetamine). – Rappler.com