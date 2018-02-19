'This restructuring has been a very difficult decision. We have the utmost respect for our employees and we have strived for fairness in executing every facet of our reorganization,' says Coca-Cola FEMSA statement

MANILA, Philippines – Beverage bottler company Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines Inc (KOFPH) said the massive laying off of about 600 employees was a "difficult decision."

In a statement sent to Rappler on Monday, February 19, Coca-Cola FEMSA management refuted the allegations of "union busting," reiterating earlier pronouncements that employee laying off is due to organization restructuring.

"Our organization adheres to Workplace Rights guided by Philippines laws. We manage our business in accordance with the principles of trust, honesty, and integrity. As such, we always seek to uphold the rights and dignity of all our associates over any economic consideration," the statement said.

"This restructuring has been a very difficult decision. We have the utmost respect for our employees and we have strived for fairness in executing every facet of our reorganization," Coca Cola FEMSA management added.

The bottler company also said that they "respect the voice of all unions" and encourages them to lawfully exercise their right to express opinions.

"We have taken note of all the points raised by the KOPH unions and are working to address these as we speak. We are hopeful that our present labor-related issues will be resolved fairly, peacefully, and in accordance to law," the statement said.

On Friday, February 16, unions within Coca-Cola FEMSA decried the massive employee layoff, alleging that it is using the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law to "restructure" and remove union leaders from the company.

Earlier this February, the management announced that it will be downsizing its workforce due to an "organizational structure assessment." The decision came after the TRAIN law was passed in December.– Rappler.com

