According to the MRT3 management, the glitch is caused by electrical failure in the train's braking system

Published 7:46 AM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A glitch on the braking system of one of the trains of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) sent passengers walking along the tracks on Tuesday morning, February 20.

Passengers were unloaded from the Southbound train at 6:32 am between Ortigas and Shaw Boulevard stations. According to the MRT3 management, the glitch was caused by electrical failure in the train's braking system.

Commuters were evacuated to Ortigas station.

The MRT3 said operations are still normal despite the breakdown with 6 running trains, down from the target of 10 trains daily since February started. (READ: Down to 8 trains: How the MRT3 packs 260,000 commuters daily)

This is the 3rd time the train system broke down within a 48-hour period. On Monday, February 19, MRT3 operations started late in the morning due to power failure and experienced another glitch in the afternoon.

Since the start of 2018, the Department of Transportation recorded a total of 37 glitches. (READ: MRT3 suffers almost daily breakdowns since start of 2018)– Rappler.com