The new party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, will be launched on Friday, February 23

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio and 4 other governors Southern Mindanao have formed a party which aims to throw support to her father’s several agenda in his remaining 4 years in power.

The new party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), is led by Duterte-Carpio, who is also the current Davao City Mayor.

At least 500 HNP members are expected to arrive here on Friday, February 23, for a launching event, said Jefry Tupas, the information officer of this city.

“Mayor Inday Sara and 4 governors of Davao Region formed the regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP). Mayor Inday is the party chairperson,” said Tupas, who is also part of the Tapang at Malasakit Alliance, a coalition led by Duterte-Carpio and launched in Manila in October last year.

Tupas' statement on Tuesday, February 20, confirms a report on the Philippine Daily Inquirer saying the mayor would be launching a political party.

The report cited a HNP invitation latter dated February 15, which said that among the party’s officers include Davao Occidental Governor Claude Bautista (President), Davao del Norte Governor Antonio del Rosario (Secretary General), Compostela Valley Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy (Treasurer), and Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang (Vice President).

In the same invitation which was signed by Bautista and Duterte-Carpio, the HNP “seeks to become a solid partner of the Duterte administration in pursuing the agenda of positive social change, economic growth, peace and order and security, and overall national development.”

“We shall empower Southern Mindanao and strengthen its capacities as a bloc responsive to the needs of its people and the communities for employment, roads and bridges, agricultural support, education, livelihood, medical facilities, among others,” it added.

While calling itself a “regional political party” the alliance left out Governor Douglas Cagas of Davao del Sur, which is still part of the region.

Cagas was formally charged before the Sandiganbayan last year for two counts of graft, two counts of malversation, and one count of direct bribery.