Police Officer 2 Evie Espina is also killed during an operation against Jovelio Franza, Minglanilla town's top drug personality, and two other suspects

Published 12:04 PM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The top drug suspect in Minglanilla town in Cebu and a policeman were killed during a shootout late Monday afternoon, February 19, authorities said.

According to the police report, drug suspect Jovelio Franza and Police Officer 2 (PO2) Evie Espina were killed during a "running" gun battle in Sitio Bacay, Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla.

Police said Franza, who was with two other drug personalities, was the number 1 high-value target (HVT) in relation to illegal drugs in the coastal town.

"Aside from being Top 1, HVT, Juvie Franza is also known to be a gun for hire and involved in series of shooting and unsolved killings in Minglanilla, Cebu," the police said.

During the encounter, cops cornered then shot Franza while the two other alleged drug suspects "scampered in different directions" and were able to escape.

Franza was brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, while Espina was brought to the South General Hospital in Naga City and declared dead at about 7 pm on Monday. – Rappler.com