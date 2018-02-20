'I would need somebody still to continue with the reforms,' says President Rodrigo Duterte, explaining why he wants to further extend the term of Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa

Published 8:45 PM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday, February 20, that he will be extending Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa's term yet again.

"Because he enjoys my trust and confidence, I will extend his term for a little bit longer, enough [for] reforms to get heard," said Duterte at a gathering of the Indian-Filipino community in Malacañang.

Back in December 2017, Duterte said he wanted Dela Rosa to stay in his post as PNP chief for another "two to 3 months" after the date of his supposed retirement in January.

Duterte did not state how much longer he wants to extend Dela Rosa's term. He had previously said that after the top cop retires, he would be appointed Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief.

The President said he is sure Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea was "surprised" when he got Duterte's instructions for Dela Rosa's extension.

Duterte said he wants Dela Rosa to stay in order to ensure reforms in the PNP are implemented. He had previously said abusive police have tainted his war on drugs.

"I would need somebody still to continue with the reforms so General Dela Rosa will have an extended term," he said.

While Duterte described the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as "smooth," he said he might also extend the terms of some officers in the military.

"I will judge when the time comes also whether or not also I will give extensions to the others. Until the reforms take hold, I will still need the services of the guys now in their present position," he said.

He previously extended the term of AFP chief General Rey Guerrero by 4 months or until April this year. After this, he wants Guerrero to become Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) chief. – Rappler.com