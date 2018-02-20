Superintendent Arturo Marcos of the Bureau of Fire Protection says it is a fifth alarm fire

Published 9:15 PM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A fire hit a warehouse and residential area at Jenny's Avenue, Barangay Rosario in Pasig City on Tuesday evening, February 20.

It is a fifth alarm fire, according to Superintendent Arturo Marcos of the Bureau of Fire Protection.

There's a big fire happening right now in Rosario, Pasig. Fire truck on its way but not sure if they have responded already. @YouScoop pic.twitter.com/PxraFb7qve — inah (@pacificnotions) February 20, 2018

